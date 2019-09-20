The Friends of Haumerson’s Pond announces that it is hosting a Haunted Halloween Hike event on the trails of the Bark River Nature Park in Fort Atkinson.
The Friends is looking for families, youth groups and service clubs to help manage a family friendly haunted section of the trail on the evenings of Oct. 25 and 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. Haunted sections can include aliens, a witch’s cauldron, ghosts, scarecrows, mad scientists, zombies and more.
To reserve a section, contact Sarah Healy, volunteer and group coordinator, at (920) 723-2165. Volunteer groups must be registered by Oct. 1.
The Friends has a limited amount of spooky gear and props to lend out. Groups are encouraged to bring their own themed costumes. Volunteers need not work both nights.
All proceeds will benefit the Friends of Haumerson’s Pond Warming House storage shelter. Corporate sponsors also are being sought for each section to support the work being done at the Haumerson’s Pond Warming House project.
To reserve a sponsored section, contact Joel Van Haaften at (920) 728-5635 or Janine Fixmer at (920) 220-9252.
“If anyone has ever thought about being on the spooky side of a haunted event, this would be the time to get your scare on,” Sarah Healy, volunteer and group coordinator, said. “Join us for a fun-filled adventure for a great cause.”
For more information, visit friendsofhaumersonspond.com or join on Facebook at Friends of Haumerson Pond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.