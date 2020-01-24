ELKHORN — Having registered over 30 Walworth County barns since its inception, Walworth County Historical Society (WCHS) is renewing efforts to capture the history of farms and barns in the county by restarting its Barn Registration Program.
In keeping with the WCHS mission to “…collect, preserve and share the rich history of Walworth County…,” the society has been gathering documents, photos and recollections about the many barns that once existed in Walworth County or still exist in the county.
“Our goal, according to WCHS immediate past-president Dan Richardson, is to capture as much information about these great old structures, existing (no matter current condition) or long gone, that played such an important part in Walworth County’s history before the memories are gone forever.”
Applicants are asked to provide as detailed information as they can regarding the barn and also submit several photos from different angles of the barn or copies of old photos of a barn that no longer exists.
“To do this,” Richardson added, “the society has assembled a kit similar to that which is used by other historical societies which includes a vital information application form concerning the background and location of the barn, a listing of which barns are eligible and characteristics of the barn form.”
The completed registration forms and photographs are kept on file at the WCHS Resource Center for future reference by researchers and historians.
These free kits are available free either by visiting the Doris M. Reinke Resource Center at 210 S. Washington St. in Elkhorn from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays or by calling (262) 723-7848 and leaving a message if no one is there to answer.
Requests also can be sent by mail to: WCHS, P.O. Box 273, Elkhorn, WI 53121.
There is no fee for registering the barn. The society will produce a certificate of registration to the individual submitting the information for a fee of $5 to cover the cost of the certificate and postage. Further information can be had by calling the telephone number above.
