Now that it's getting colder, many people are interested in making their homes more comfortable and energy efficient. Previous winters might have brought on the various symptoms of a poorly performing house: drafts, uneven temperatures, condensation, ice dams and high utility bills.
In my travels as a home performance consultant I work to improve these issues, and in so doing I come across many misconceptions about these problems and how best to fix them.
The following are some of the most common comments I hear.
• "My windows are leaky!"
This probably is the most common complaint I hear, and it's true, but not in the way most people think it is. Windows mostly are "energy leaky" rather than "air leaky."
An average modern double-paned window provides about R4 in insulating value. Compare that with a typical wall of R13 or higher and it's easy to see how a window actually is a cold spot on the wall through which light enters.
The vast majority of windows I look at are not particularly leaky when it comes to air (as noted while using a blower door).
What is happening when a homeowner feels "leaks" at a window actually is warm air touching the cold glass, cooling down, then falling as it becomes less buoyant. This cooler air movement feels like it's coming from outside, but actually it’s cooled interior air moving over your skin.
Large banks of windows are terrible for this and can become "waterfalls of air" — often right where a sofa is placed.
• "I get condensation on my windows — they must be bad."
Condensation on windows in the winter is very common. A small amount, when it's very cold outside, is acceptable. However, many homes I inspect have terrible condensation when it's only around 30 degrees, and only get worse as it gets colder.
If the condensation is on all the windows in the house, then it's not a failure of the windows — just that they are low performance (see previous paragraph). The real issue is that the humidity inside the house is way too high.
Moisture is very hard on a house and should be maintained at about 45 percent (relative humidity). Elevated humidity can be due to a combination of many factors, but depending on those sources, there always is a way to reduce it.
First, reduce the amount of water coming into your living space, whether from actual water leakage or more subtle methods such as diffusion through the concrete or a sump crock that has an open top.
Second, make sure ventilation in the house is functioning and adequate so that trapped moisture can be dumped when needed. This generally refers to the bathroom exhaust fans but also can be dedicated pieces of equipment such as an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator) located in the mechanical room.
• "I get terrible ice dams. I must need more attic ventilation."
Ice dams are a weird phenomenon that only happens in cold climates. Many homes I test will have no problems for years and then, one winter, boom — they show up (which generally is the winter before I get called in)! Usually the symptoms have been there all along but they have not been severe enough to show up and/or cause a problem.
The underlying cause of ice dams is when heat from the living space makes it up to the roof and melts snow, which then runs down the roof to the gutter area, where it freezes. If there's enough heat over a particular area for long enough, the ice will continue to build up. Then the melted water can't run into the (frozen) gutter and migrates up under the shingles, then drips down into the attic.
In low-sloped midcentury ranch-style homes, the distance between the interior ceiling and the roof shingles can be very short, only a few inches at the edges. Heat easily can migrate up into the attic and melt snow over a wide area.
The most important thing you can do is to stop as much heat as possible from escaping the living space. This means sealing any holes in the attic floor (very numerous in most older homes), then properly insulating. Ironically, installing lots of venting in the short cavities at the edges of these attics involves removing insulation, which actually increases the amount of heat that can escape the living space.
In these cases, attic venting is a lower priority and should be done in other ways to make sure that the maximum insulation value can be placed where it is needed. Outside temperatures and the types of snow deposited also will have a huge effect on whether ice dams will develop in a given year.
Every house is different, both in how it's constructed and how it's operated, so the preceding problems can be a complex mix of symptoms and require different fixes. To really get a handle on these issues, it's important to have your house tested.
Without a blower door test it's impossible to say with any certainty whether a house is tight or leaky. Without testing the bathroom fans, it's impossible to say if there is enough ventilation (also based on how tight a house is).
Making wise home performance choices requires testing. As we say in the business, "you can't beat the physics."
Persons who have questions may call me at (920) 723-8255 or send an email to mark@gradingspaces.com.
(Mark Furst is a member of Heart of the City, a group of citizens interested in maintaining the small-town character and quality of life found in our community. To find more information visit http://heartofthecity.us and find the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Heart-of-the-City-325874885646/
