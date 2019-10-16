WATERTOWN — The Watertown FFA Alumni will be hosting its annual fish and chicken fry at Turner Hall, 301 S. 4th St. in Watertown, on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The all-you-can-eat fish and chicken fry costs $16. Proceeds from the event help support the Watertown FFA program and also scholarships awarded by the Watertown FFA Alumni.
The all- you- can-eat menu consists of chicken, cod and many other varieties of fish, plus many salads, desserts and soup.
There also will be a silent auction, two raffles plus the “ugly purse” game. Those attending can bid on items at the silent auction and also purchase raffle tickets.
In one of the raffles the first and second prizes are processed half hogs, third and fourth are a $100 Pick ‘n Save/Kroger gift card. The other raffle will be the 50/50 raffle.
The “ugly purse” game is similar to an adult version of a duck pond/fishing game. There will be 100 ugly purses and wallets that will sell for $10 each.
Each purse will contain an envelope with cash and gift certificates. Cash prizes will range from $2 to $20 and the gift certificates will be for the Watertown FFA greenhouse annual spring plant sale.
