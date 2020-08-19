WATERTOWN — The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation (GWCHF) has awarded three additional Covid-19 Emergency Response Grants, bringing total emergency grant funding to nearly $100,000.
The grants support local nonprofit and safety net agencies in protecting the health and safety of vulnerable residents and help agencies adapt operations to serve the community safely.
The Foundation's most recent awards are supporting Watertown Shared Mission Group, Lake Mills Area School District and Rock Lake Activity Center.
Watertown Shared Mission Group received $3,000 to support its “Support Our Students” program, which provides school supplies to children in need who are enrolled in the Watertown Unified School District or parochial schools in Watertown.
Lake Mills Area School District was awarded $13,000 to conduct a district-wide needs assessment to identify patterns of students’ social emotional needs, along with specific classroom and intervention lessons.
The Rock Lake Activity Center received $3,800 for supplies and materials needed to conduct outdoor fitness classes and create outdoor play spaces.
COVID-19 Emergency Response Grants have provided support to ensure the health and safety of vulnerable residents throughout Dodge and Jefferson counties. They have funded emergency food, shelter and service adaptations of agencies.
“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, we are pleased to help meet the needs of safety-net agencies who serve our community’s vulnerable population," said Tina Crave, GWCHF president and CEO. “These agencies are incurring additional cost as they adapt their operations to serve families and children safely. We are happy to provide foundation resources that allow these services, which are central to the health of our community, to continue.”
For more information on grant opportunities and to learn about GWCHF and supported initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com.
