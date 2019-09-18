WATERTOWN — The Watertown Humane Society will be hosting its fifth annual Run Walk Wag 5k and one-mile walk.
The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Park, 916 Larabee St. in Watertown.
In addition to the race, there will be a bounce house and face painting for children, paw painting for pups, lunch for sale from Moon Rabbit, and various area vendors.
Proceeds directly will benefit the Humane Society.
Interested racers can get 1a 5 percent discount with the coupon code: FLASH15.
For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit whsadopt.org/run.
The mission of the Watertown Humane Society, located at 418 Water Tower Court in Watertown, is to provide for the lost, homeless, neglected and abused animals of the City of Watertown and surrounding communities it contracts with, and to educate and enlighten the public regarding animal welfare.
Contact the shelter at (920) 261-1270 to find out ways to help or visit http://www.whsadopt.org/.
