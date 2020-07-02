WATERTOWN — Kelli Decoto always is quick to lend a helping hand to her neighbors. She doesn’t think twice about it, because that’s the way she was brought up.
“My mom was always helping others like delivering meals to people who had just gotten out of the hospital or had just had surgery, so I guess it’s something that I just inherited,” Decoto said.
Kelli and her husband Mike are living proof that you still can help others during the COVID-19 pandemic, while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Kelli cooks meals for Bette, one of the neighbors in her apartment complex at least once a week. She’s done that for others in the building too for the last three years.
“I think it's important to do what we can during this time,” Decoto said. “It's hard, everyone is feeling alone and might be starting to feel depressed at the changes that have happened lately.”
Kelli and Mike aren’t able to visit Bette during this time, but they put the food they made for her in a container and then hang it on Betty’s door handle. They then call her up to let her know that the food is there, so she can get it without any direct contact.
“She is just so appreciative of us doing that for her,” Decoto said. “She always tells me I should open a restaurant.”
Kelli said even one good deed that doesn’t seem like a big deal can put a smile on someone’s face and that really is important during the pandemic.
“Sometimes just making a batch of cookies and leaving them at someone's door can brighten someone's day,” Decoto said. “And then when they call you and thank you, and tell you how much that meant to them, it also brightens your day.”
Kelli and Mike also have been helping Mike’s parents, who live in their building, by going to get their groceries and prescriptions — anything to help them out so they can limit their time in public.
Kelli who suffers from chronic asthma also has taken on the task of making facemasks. She dusted off her old sewing machine a few weeks ago and when it didn’t work, purchased another one.
She first started making them for Mike and herself but since has taken on the task of making some masks for Rainbow Hospice Care after noticing its Facebook page.
“People who need masks should have them,” Decoto stated. “Not everyone has access or knows how to make them. If I can take a few minutes and sew one for someone who needs it, then I’m happy to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.