WATERTOWN — “Variety is the spice of life,” and couldn’t we all benefit from a little spice these days?
The Watertown Players is planning a special fundraising production, which will be in the format of a variety show and include musical performances and more. Anyone interested in auditioning should prepare an audition video no longer than one minute in length.
Videos are to be submitted at https://www.dropbox.com/request/lqnkTJioK13s3hn148Rh by Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Persons should be sure to clearly state their name, telephone number and email address in their video so they can be contacted if selected for the show.
Also, persons auditioning should state whether they would be willing to be cast in other performance genres in addition to their musical presentation. All music chosen for auditions and the performance must be public domain and should be a recognizable popular tune.
It is preferred that someone’s audition song also serve as their performance song, so make an audition selection accordingly. Persons can find a list of public domain music at https://www.pdinfo.com/pd-music-genres/pd-popular-songs.php.
Auditions are open to those age 10 and older. However, youth under age 18 must be part of a performance duo with one adult member of their family.
The production will be live-streamed on Oct. 3, at 3 p.m., at the Watertown Players Theater, 210 S. Water St., in the Market.
Rehearsals will be on Tuesday and Thursdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 3. Social distancing and face coverings will be required at the theater.
The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega and Lisa Steffl, and Jim Steffl is serving as technical director. Since this is a special fundraising event for the Watertown Players, Inc., viewers will have the option of donating, via text, to the theater company.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
