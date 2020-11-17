WATERTOWN — Watertown’s own community theater troupe, The Watertown Players, announces that Blondie! is on the air!
A new episode is released every Saturday, and the plan is to release a weekly episode for one year — that’s 52 episodes. The first episode was released on Oct.er 10.
To catch up on all the episodes, go to www.youtube.com and type in “Blondie Watertown Players” in the search bar.
“Because of the pandemic, The Watertown Players have had to think outside the box to keep the theater going,” said Jennie Ortega, director of Blondie! “Our theater is very small with a capacity of about 75 in our audience. With social distancing, we would be able to fit 16 people in our theater.
“Royalties and set costs would far outweigh the amount that we would get back in ticket sales at our current ticket prices,” she noted. “Even though we are a non-profit, we still have rent to pay every month on our space, so we had to come up with different ways to carry on.”
Most of America is familiar with Dagwood and Blondie Bumstead from the comic strip, but these loveable characters also were the stars of the radio waves from 1939 to 1950. The storyline follows Dagwood, who works for the Dithers Construction Company, his wife, Blondie, who is a homemaker, and their son, Baby Dumpling.
Most of the time, Dagwood gets the family into some kind of trouble, and Blondie uses her own kind of logic to get them out. The stories are funny, heartwarming and sentimental, and will transport audiences back to a simpler time.
The rotating cast of Blondie! is made up of many different actors and actresses from Watertown and surrounding communities. Some of the roles are recurring and these roles are being played by: Matt Emerson as Fuddle; Patrick Grover as Mr. Dithers; Terra Jones as Baby Dumpling; Blaine Landowski as Dagwood; and Lisa Steffl as Blondie. Every episode includes a special musical guest and features such musicians as Lisa Adrian, Sara Rieke, Ashley Woodard and Juanita Edington, to name just a few.
“The idea behind Blondie! is to emulate the style of old-time radio in a weekly format,” continued Ortega. “The vision was to use the modern visual platform of YouTube to release the episodes in an audio format to allow the audience to use their imagination for the action of the story.
“To mix things up a little bit, Watertown TV is partnering with us on a few episodes, so some weeks will be presented visually,” she said. “We also decided to not charge for ‘tickets’ to the shows. We are relying on donations and business sponsorships to support this project.”
To support these productions of Blondie!, listeners can text BLONDIE to 443-21 and follow the link to make a tax-deductible donation. For information on becoming a business sponsor, email Ortega at jennie.ortega65@gmail.com.
“The unsung hero in this whole process is our technical director, Jim Steffl,” Ortega said. “Jim is wearing so many different hats to make this whole thing possible — he’s our announcer on each episode, he is our main sound effects guy, and most importantly he edits each of the audio episodes! It’s a huge commitment every week, and all of us are very grateful that he shares his talents with The Watertown Players!”
The Watertown Players have been keeping active in this unusual year. In August, The Watertown Players released a William Jannke III original play entitled “Dead Emma” virtually as a Go Fund Me Fundraiser raising over $1,500 for the group.
The annual Octagon House show, “A Wizard of Oz Christmas,” also will be released virtually in November, and in December, the youth theater will release “Elf, the Musical, Jr.”
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, follow the Watertown Players, Inc. on Facebook or call (920) 306-4364.
