WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players, Inc. Community Theater is joining forces with Cherry Bomb Beer & Burgers to promote the Players’ upcoming sci-fi musical comedy, “Little Shop of Horrors.”
On Saturday, Sept. 21, some of the iconic characters from “Little Shop of Horrors,” such as the Audrey II, will be guest bartenders and servers from 6 to 10 p.m.
There will be “Little Shop” specialty drinks, and Richard and Amber Davis, owners of Cherry Bomb Beer & Burgers, generously have offered to donate a percentage of food and beverage sales during that time to the Watertown Players. It will be a great opportunity for members of the community to support two fine Watertown establishments as they catch a sneak peek of some of the cast and crew, and enjoy delectable burgers and beverages.
Cherry Bomb Beer & Burgers is located at 715 W Main St. in Watertown.
The Watertown Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at their theater located inside the Market, 210 S. Water St.
Tickets for “Little Shop of Horrors” will be available at the event, as well as online at Brownpapertickets.com or at Watertown’s Piggly Wiggly supermarket. Ticket prices are $12 in advance or $16 at the door.
Seating is limited and those wishing to see the show should purchase their tickets early.
The Watertown Players’ season sponsors are: Fort Community Credit Union (producer level), Tire-Rifik (producer level), Daley Painting and Decorating (actor level), Badgerland Computers and Networking (actor level), Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet, & Schrier, LLP (actor level), Koplin Excavating and Grading, Inc. (patron level), Bubon Orthodontics (patron level), Dr. Paul Sommers (patron level), and A & S Plumbing (patron level).
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
