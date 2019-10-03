WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” will premier this Friday, Oct. 11, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 12.
Additional performances will take place Oct. 18 and 19. There also will be a special matinee performance on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m.
The show will be performed at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown, at 7 each night.
Tickets cost $12 in advance and $16 at the door and now are available at Brownpapertickets.com or at Watertown’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store. Seating is limited and those not wanting to miss out should plan to purchase tickets immediately.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken, and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.
The musical is based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film “The Little Shop of Horrors.” The music — composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown — includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Somewhere That's Green" and "Suddenly, Seymour.”
The show is being presented under a special license through Music Theatre International.
The Watertown Players' season sponsors are: The Joseph and Sharon Darcey Foundation, Fort Community Credit Union (producer level), Tire-Rifik (producer level), Daley Painting and Decorating (actor level), Badgerland Computers and Networking (actor level); Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet, & Schrier, LLP (actor level); Koplin Excavating and Grading, Inc. (patron level), Bubon Orthodontics (patron level), Dr. Paul Sommers (patron level) and A & S Plumbing (patron level).
