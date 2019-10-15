WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players production of “Little Shop of Horrors” will finish its run with performances this Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 each night, and a special matinee on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m.
The show will be performed at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market at 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
Tickets, costing $12 in advance and $16 at the door, are available online at Brownpapertickets.com or at Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Watertown.
Seating is limited and tickets are selling fast.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken, and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.
The musical is based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film The Little Shop of Horrors. The show is being presented under a special license through Music Theatre International.
The Watertown Players season sponsors are: The Joseph and Sharon Darcey Foundation, Fort Community Credit Union (producer level), Tire-Rifik (producer level), Daley Painting and Decorating (actor level), Badgerland Computers and Networking (actor level), Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet, & Schrier, LLP (actor level), Koplin Excavating and Grading, Inc. (patron level), Bubon Orthodontics (patron level), Dr. Paul Sommers (patron level) and A & S Plumbing (patron level).
Other upcoming events at the Watertown Players include: Auditions for “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” on Oct. 19, with performances slated for Nov. 15-17, and the group’s annual Christmas show. This year’s production will be an adaptation of O. Henry’s classic “Gift of the Magi,” which will be performed at the Octagon House Museum Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
For more information call the Watertown Players at (920) 306-4364 or visit the troupe on its Facebook page.
