WATERTOWN — Auditions for “Blondie” will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S. Water St. (in the Market), Watertown.
Because of the current public health risk situation, all auditioning actors are required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. No prior experience or preparation is required.
Because these are radio shows, no memorization is required. The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega and Jim Steffl, technical director.
Most of America is familiar with Dagwood and Blondie Bumstead from the comic strip, but these loveable characters also were the stars of the radio waves from 1939 to 1950.
The storyline follows Dagwood, who works for the Dithers Construction Company; his wife, Blondie, who is a homemaker; and their son, Baby Dumpling. Most of the time, Dagwood gets the family into some kind of trouble, and Blondie uses her own kind of logic to get them out.
The stories are funny, heartwarming and sentimental, and will transport audiences back to a simpler time.
The show requires an adult cast consisting of a minimum of two females and two males. One female will be the voice of Blondie and one male will be the voice of Dagwood for each of the episodes.
The other cast members might not be required at every recording session and will need to be able to perform different types of voices depending on the characterization needed.
The Watertown Players will be recording episodes of the radio show and releasing them weekly for an undetermined period of time with the first episode airing on Oct. 10. The first episodes will be recorded on Saturday, Sept. 19, and the second set will be recorded on Saturday, Oct. 3, so those auditioning will need to be available for those two Saturdays.
Scripts for those cast will be handed out at the theater on Wednesday, Sept. 16. There will be no rehearsals, so actors are asked to familiarize themselves with the scripts before the first taping.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc..
