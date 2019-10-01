WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players announces that auditions for its next show, “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. until noon, at The Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
The show will be performed Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega, with Lisa Steffl, producer, and Jim Steffl, technical director.
The play was written by Nora and Delia Ephron based on the 1995 book of the same name written by Ilene Beckerman. It is organized as a series of monologues and uses a rotating cast of a minimum of five principal women.
The subject matter of the monologues includes women’s relationships and wardrobes and at times the interaction of the two using the female wardrobe as a time capsule of a woman’s life.
The Watertown Players invites females 18 years of age or older to audition — younger cast members will be considered on the condition that a parent or guardian approves of the material. No prior experience is necessary.
Because this is a reader’s theater piece, memorization will not be required. Rehearsals will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 at the theater.
The Watertown Players is grateful to its season sponsors: Fort Community Credit Union; Tire-Rifik, Inc.; Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Schrier, LLP; Badgerland Computers and Networking; Daley Painting & Decorating, Inc.; Bubon Orthodontics; Dr. Paul Sommers; A & S Plumbing, and Koplin Excavating & Grading.
The Watertown Players has several upcoming shows in the works. “Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 20; “The Gift of the Magi,” the annual holiday play to be performed at the Octagon House Museum, will be presented Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
