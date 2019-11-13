WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players will present “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” this weekend.
The show will be performed Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the Watertown Players Theater, 210 S. Water St. (in the Market), Watertown. Advance tickets priced at $12 are available at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Drive, Watertown, and online at brownpapertickets.com.
“Love, Loss, and What I Wore” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.
A special presentation of the play will benefit The Haus of Peace tonight, Nov. 14, at 7:30.
Information about tickets for this show is available by calling (920) 285-7179 or emailing suetrepte@sbcglobal.net. Tonight’s ticket price of $25 in advance includes appetizers catered by Glenn’s Marketing and a beverage of one’s choice.
“We are pleased to be able to help support The Haus of Peace in furthering the mission of the organization,” according to Jennie Ortega, director of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore.” “This wonderful play is all about women, so who better to partner with than The Haus of Peace whose purpose is to cultivate independence by providing solutions for women and children in times of housing crisis.”
“Love, Loss, and What I Wore” is composed of 28 different stories that seek to illuminate the female identity. The show generally is composed of comic monologues by a cast of seven talented women which often addresses sad, bitter or sentimental issues.
The play uses clothing as a metaphor for women’s experiences. Some of the monologues are about wardrobe malfunctions, first date outfits, prom dresses, favorite boots and the difficulties involved in finding the perfect purse.
“The Watertown Players is a non-profit organization, and we depend on ticket sales and donations to continue our mission to present quality community theater,” Ortega continued. “We have a wonderful assortment of raffle prizes for our audience to have a chance to win.
“Each of the actresses has donated a purse filled with items that are essential to that actress,” she explained. “For instance, one purse is filled with everything to get you through the winter months and one is filled with items to ‘Paint the Town Rose Gold.’”
Some local businesses also have donated items for raffle including an assortment of coffee from Berres Brothers Coffee and a dental package worth over $500 from Dr. Tom A. Stamas in Oconomowoc.
“It’s going to such a fun evening or afternoon for our audiences!” Ortega commented.
The Watertown Players season sponsors are: Fort Community Credit Union; Tire-Rifik, Inc.; Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Schrier, LLP; Badgerland Computers and Networking; Daley Painting & Decorating, Inc.; Bubon Orthodontics; Dr. Paul Sommers; A & S Plumbing; Koplin Excavating & Grading; and Cherry Bomb Burgers and Beer.
Special thanks to The Joseph & Sharon Darcey Foundation.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
