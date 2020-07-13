WATERTOWN — Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) announces Julie Gentz, registered nurse, as its 2020 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each LifePoint hospital who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents LifePoint’s commitment to “Making Communities Healthier,” both at work and in the community.
As a registered nurse in surgery, Gentz often is the last staff member patients communicate with before a surgery. She understands patients’ needs and always is ready to lend an open ear and provide answers.
"She explained everything to us, what she was doing and why she was doing it,” said a former patient and their family member. “She answered any questions we had with the nicest, calmest voice and didn’t make us feel like we shouldn't be asking so many questions. Her care made us feel like we were the only patients at the hospital."
Whether at work or in the community, Gentz embodies the mission, vision and values of Watertown Regional Medical Center and Lifepoint Health.
As an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau, she, along with other nurses in the church, always are looking for new ways to expand their parish nursing program. It is a program that provides monthly blood pressure monitoring, a “Faith and Fitness” exercise program and a “Soup for Souls” program that provides food for the sick and homebound.
“We are extremely proud to recognize Julie for her willingness to serve the patients of Watertown Regional Medical Center and citizens of the surrounding communities,” said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Even though three small children keep her, and her husband, busy at home, Gentz doesn't shy away from taking on additional responsibilities. She educates fellow nurses on how to keep patients safe and comfortable, helps MPTC hone the communication skills of future nurses, and serves on the board for community events and school committees.
“She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion,” Keddington said.
The Mercy Award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive. Each hospital winner, including Gentz, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 company-wide Mercy Award.
The company-wide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in October, to which Gentz and all hospital winners are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.