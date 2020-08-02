WATERTOWN — Watertown Regional Medical Center welcomes Amber Hendriksen, Advanced Practice Nurse Prescriber, to the Doctors Court Clinic in Watertown.
Hendriksen worked for several years as a registered nurse in an Emergency Department and Trauma Center before becoming an advanced nurse practitioner. Since graduating from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Ky., she has gained experience working as an APNP.
“I enjoyed helping people through their emergency and trauma situations, but I have always wanted to help promote a healthy lifestyle as a Primary Care provider,” said Hendriksen. “I am excited for the opportunity to do so for the people of Watertown.”
When she’s not helping other families and individuals at the clinic, she enjoys the opportunities to create special moments with her own family.
“I enjoy spending time with my husband and two young children,” said Hendriksen. “We enjoy hiking, traveling and being outdoors as much as possible.”
Hendriksen joins a team of providers at the Doctors Court Clinic that offer a variety of services, including, diabetes care, pediatrics, women’s health, vaccinations, asthma and COPD care and in-house x-rays and lab draws.
“Amber’s passion for helping others fits well with the rest of our clinic’s staff,” said Karen Lucey, Doctors Court Clinic manager. “Her addition allows us to help more people by offering additional appointments with flexible hours.”
Doctors Court Clinic, at 1507 Doctors Court in Watertown, is accepting patients. Call (920) 261-4111 to make an appointment or learn more by visiting watertownregional.com/our-locations/watertown/doctors-court-clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.