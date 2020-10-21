WATERTOWN — In the midst of a state, county and community-wide increase in COVID-19 cases, Watertown Regional Medical Center is incentivizing community members to take action by offering the opportunity to win Harvest Market gift cards.
To be entered for the chance to win, community members are urged to take the following pledge by visiting watertownregional.com and filling out a form.
I promise to...
• Wash my hands. This should be done frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, clean your hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Practice social distancing. Stay a safe distance — at least six feet apart — from others not in your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Six feet apart is about two arms' length.
• Wear a face mask. A face mask or cloth face covering that covers your nose and mouth should be worn in public spaces, even if you don't feel sick. Face masks and cloth face coverings can help protect others and prevent both asymptomatic and symptomatic spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.
“There is no debating about whether or not COVID-19 is in our community,” said Richard Keddington, CEO, Watertown Regional Medical Center. “Our hospital and hospitals in surrounding communities have experienced a significant increase in the amount of patients battling this disease.”
In addition to the satisfaction of knowing they are doing their part to keep themselves and the people around them healthy, three lucky people will win Harvest Market gift cards, which can be used to order curbside pick-up.
“Everyone who takes the pledge will be entered into a drawing,” said Charlie Jilek, Executive Chef, Harvest Market. “We will randomly select the winner of one $100 gift card and two $50 gift cards on Nov. 6th.”
Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases, Watertown Regional Medical Center wants to remind people of the importance in seeking care when needed.
“We have the supplies needed and processes in place to keep you safe,” said Richard Keddington. “Don’t hesitate to get the care you need and if you have questions regarding COVID-19, make sure to contact your Primary Care Provider.”
