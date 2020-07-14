Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program sponsors an essay contest each year for fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin.
Jefferson County selects the top three essays and submits the winning entry to the district competition, where the district winner then advances to the state level. The 2020 topic was “How has Wisconsin agriculture affected your life today?”
Seventy-one essays were submitted in Jefferson County. This year the winning essay was from a fifth-grader, Breanna Wolfgram, in Brent Roberts’ class at Watertown’s St. Henry Catholic School.
Wolfgram’s essay also was the one of the nine district winning essays. As a district winner, she will receive an award plaque and a laminated sign that can be placed in her yard to recognize the student.
There also are prize packages with a gift card, Wisconsin book/puzzle bundle, and other items for the student.
The following is Wolfgram’s winning essay:
Wisconsin Agriculture
The state of Wisconsin is known for its agriculture. Wisconsin is well known for their dairy farms, beef cattle and calves, and corn. Some of my favorite memories revolve around Wisconsin agriculture.
If you go to a store in Wisconsin, and you go to the dairy section, you will see a lot of cheese, milk, eggs, butter and ice cream. My favorite ice cream is Blue Moon. What is your favorite ice cream? On a hot summer day there is nothing better than enjoying a nice, cold ice cream.
Beef is in my favorite meals. Beef is sold in many stores in Wisconsin. There is a huge selection. A lot of the beef cows are fed either grass or corn, which is also grown by Wisconsin farmers. One of my favorite meals is prime rib.
Corn is used in many foods such as tortillas, flour and cornmeal. It can also be used to create ethanol for vehicles, and for sweetening food in the form of high fructose corn syrup. I like to eat corn on the cob in the summer. Do you like corn? Corn is my favorite vegetable. If farmers didn’t have corn then what would animals eat? Corn can be sweet, salty and spicy.
I love Wisconsin agriculture because they provide a lot of food for you and me. They give me and my family a lot of food to eat. Without Wisconsin agriculture, we would miss out on a lot of exciting things.
The second-place essay was “How Has Wisconsin Agriculture Affected Your Life Today” by Jonathan Semrau, also a student of Brent Roberts at St. Henry’s.
Third place went to Ester Servais, a fourth-grader at Cambridge Elementary School. Her essay was titled “Live with Agriculture or You Don’t Live at All.” Servais’ teacher is Whitney Brown.
All teachers in the county whose classes submitted essays will receive $30 gift cards to Nasco, provided by the Jefferson County Ag in the Classroom organization. While in-person recognition was not able to happen this year, the top three students will be provided with their plaque and cash award when able.
Ag in the Classroom is a Farm Bureau program that provides many opportunities to educate youth about agriculture. Throughout the spring, second grade students in the county were treated to “A Day without Agriculture” presentation by the Ag in the Classroom volunteers.
Educational resource kits have been prepared by the Ag in the Classroom committee and are available for teachers in the county to use through the library system. The topics include pizza, dairy, swine, soybeans, nutrition and honeybees.
Teacher curriculum and student worksheets are provided in the resource kits to enhance learning.
