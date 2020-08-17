WATERTOWN — The Watertown Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited has donated another $500 to the Jefferson County Interurban Trail.

Whitetails Unlimited was founded in 1982 and is based in Sturgeon Bay. The Watertown Chapter was established a year later, and has been led by brothers Dan and Don Bartz over the past 15 years.

The WTU mission is to raise funds in support of educational programs, wildlife habitat enhancement and acquisition, and preservation of the hunting tradition for future generations.

Whitetails representative Dan Bartz says, “We are glad to donate these funds to the Interurban Trail development because it benefits our city and will likely be used by area sportsmen.”

The funds will be used for the Interurban Trail by Jefferson County Parks.

Anyone interested in helping to fund the trail is encouraged to contact Mary Truman or Kevin Wiesmann at (920) 674-7260 or jeffcoparks@jeffersoncountywi.gov .

