JEFFERSON — Redefining the building experience is exactly what Wausau Homes Jefferson is doing for its home buyers.
Paul Oliver and Wendy Klug were presented with two prestigious awards: the Voice of the Customer Elite award and the Social Media Marketing award at the recent annual Wausau Homes Builder Conference in Madison.
The Voice of the Customer Elite award was based upon past home-buyers being surveyed on builder satisfaction, builder quality, and likeliness of referring their builder to family and friends. Oliver and Klug excelled at being a trusted advisor to their home-buyers by earning an impressively high customer satisfaction rating from three or more customers.
“Our first priority is to make sure our home-buyers are enjoying the process of building their dream home, so this award is very reassuring that we are meeting our goal of satisfied homebuyers,” Klug commented.
Wausau Homes Jefferson also earned the Social Media Marketing award presented to builders that offer digital content above and beyond their peers to drive activity to their design studios.
Visit Paul and Wendy’s Design Studio, located at 405 S Main St. in Jefferson. Or visit the Wausau Homes website at wausauhomes.com for more information.
Wausau Homes, based in Wausau, has been building custom homes in partnership with local builders throughout the Midwest for over 50 years. As a custom home-builder, Wausau Homes can build any design one brings in or customers can choose from more than 150 customizable designs in any budget.
Persons typically move into their new home in as few as three months.
