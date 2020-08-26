IXONIA — The We Energies Foundation is awarding $50,000 in grants to public safety agencies across Wisconsin to purchase lifesaving equipment.
The Town of Ixonia Fire Department is one of the first recipients.
The money is being awarded to more than 30 departments through the inaugural We Energies Rewarding Responders Grants. Each recipient has been awarded up to $2,000.
The Ixonia Fire Department will use the grant to replace outdated power saws. The fire department keeps the saws on its front-line engines and uses them to help extricate victims after car crashes, during fires and even natural disasters.
The grants are part of We Energies’ commitment to safety in the communities the company serves. First responders are using the grants for combustible gas detectors, thermal imaging cameras, extrication gear and other lifesaving equipment.
Since the early 1980s, We Energies has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in communities across its service territory.
