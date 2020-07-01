JEFFERSON — “We’re Going Outside” is the City of Jefferson motto. Our newest programming at the Jefferson Area Senior Center is doing just that.
Parking lot bingo
Parking lot bingo will be held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the VFW-Recreation Center parking lot, 1420 S. Rockwell St. Seniors can stay in their car or bring a lawn chair and sit outside.
Cost is $2 for 10 games of bingo. Center staff will provide bingo cards. There will be a 50/50 raffle.
Restrooms are available. No bingo will be played if it is raining.
Picnic lunch bunch
Join the picnic lunch bunch on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensefelt Park on Tensfeldt Avenue. This park is at the end of the road when going east past the County City Credit Union.
Persons should bring their own lunch and beverage. (This is a great time to patronize a local business with a carry-out lunch).
Bring a lawn chair. Center staff will have hand sanitizer. Please do not bring food to share.
There will be no picnic if it is raining.
Changes at the center
Last week I explained changes that have occurred at the senior center throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Limited programs are available.
Center staff feel the programs available can be done safely with physical distancing. Right now, the senior center is “not open for business as usual.” Staff constantly are monitoring the situation with COVID and this area.
Meals on Wheels
The County Meals on Wheels program for the City of Jefferson is distributed from the senior center. Hot, nutritious and tasty weekday meals will be available beginning the week of July 13. For information on eligibility or to sign up, call (920) 675-0102.
Bunco dice
Bunco dice game will be played on Monday, July 13, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Persons should sign up ahead. Everyone will sit at their own table and not share dice. This is an easy, social dice game.
Exercise classes
The center offers exercise classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays at 9 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Classes are led by volunteer leaders. Persons should bring their own hand weights (or soup cans) for use and their own facemask to wear.
Foot care
Foot care will continue at the senior center — by appointment only — on Tuesday, July 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 11. Cost is $15.
Participants will be asked to wear a facemask, use hand sanitizer, sign a COVID sheet and observe physical distancing.
Center information
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.