JEFFERSON — If you just got a new dog or are considering getting one, you might be thinking, “What now?”
Plan to attend the first free workshop of 2020, sponsored by the Humane Society of Jefferson County, featuring Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic behaviorist Mittsy Voiles.
Attendees will learn what to expect in the first days, weeks and months of new dog ownership to get everyone off to a great start.
Topics include socialization, exercise, nutrition, manners, potty training and how to avoid common mistakes that might trigger fearful or defensive aggression.
This workshop only is for humans (no dogs, please), and will take place on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Community Education Room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson. This workshop is free, but donations are appreciated.
Call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.