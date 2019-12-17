In the late 1970s or early ’80s I became aware of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme’s idea of a basic income for all citizens. It resonated with me, much as Mary and Lewis Leaky’s early humanoid studies did, in that it provided a puzzle piece in my ongoing evolution of thinking about my inherent egalitarian template.
At that time, I was unaware of the idea of a Universal Basic Income (UBI), an idea that has been repeatedly forwarded by such notables as Thomas Paine, Milton Friedman, Charles Murray and Martin Luther King to name but a few of its disparate proponents.
In this year’s election cycle, Andrew Yang is running for president with UBI as his centerpiece. It now is on the table, as it were, and once again helping to invigorate thinking about our need to find solutions to our ever-growing gap in wealth and income. These gaps are corrosive to our democracy and contribute to our increasing fears of being “left behind” in the ever-changing economic landscape.
While there is little chance that Mr. Yang will be our next president, his reintroduction of UBI solutions offers a chance to consider its possible effects, some of which could apply to our local area of Jefferson County.
Universal Basic Income could:
• Stabilize family income and reduce the stress of providing for a family.
• Increase the possibilities for local entrepreneurship.
• Increase the ability to save or borrow, and have credit with local banking institutions, thus increasing assets of the banks while decreasing the need for high-interest Pay Day loan usury.
• Produce a liberating effect among the low wage sector, creating more choices and security with which to seek meaningful work and aspire to a middle-class life.
• Provide employers, especially small business owners, with a more affordable labor pool to draw from and more competitive strength with regard to corporate and chain-store competitors.
• Stabilize our rural and small town populations as they weigh their economic options in the rapidly changing macro-economic picture.
• Make senior healthcare more affordable and appealing to those who would care for the ill and aged among us, but who suffer themselves from very low pay.
• Reduce crime, especially domestic and property crimes.
• Increase participation in and the ability to volunteer in civic life.
• Increase ability to afford further education and training with which to compete for better jobs.
• Make food production by local farmers more stable, and help them bring their more nutritious and less chemically/pharmaceutically-induced produce to local markets.
The list of possibilities goes on and on in this experimental thinking.
In Olof Palme’s 1984 lecture at Harvard School of Law, he had this to say about welfare in general: “If society’s efforts are focused only on its weakest members through selective social policies largely based on ‘means tests,’ taxpayers come to think in terms of ‘we’ and ‘they.’ ‘We,’ the better-off wage earners and the middle class, have to pay to the state, but get nothing in return. The ground is thus prepared for the disintegration of social solidarity; which, in turn, encourages tax revolt.
“It is not the weight of the tax burden but rather the feeling among taxpayers that they do not get anything for their money.”
Universal Basic Income programs have the potential to avoid the degrading classification of “poor,” to minimize bureaucratic controls, and to provide a program directed to all citizens.
(Bill Camplin is a member of Heart of the City. Heart of the City is a group of citizens interested in maintaining the small-town character and quality of life found in our community. To find more information visit http://heartofthecity.us and find the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Heart-of-the-City-325874885646/)
