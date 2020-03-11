WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater announces that construction of the new Cravath Lakefront Park Amphitheater is under way.
The overall cost for this project is expected to be $338,000. The Frawley family and the
Whitewater Rotary Club has made generous donations totaling $80,000 to help support the project.
In recognition of the Frawley family’s title sponsorship contribution of $50,000, the amphitheater will be named in their honor and the family name will be displayed prominently over the stage.
“This community-centric project provided us with a great opportunity to thank the Whitewater community for their loyalty and patronage over the past 72 years,” said Mike Frawley.
In addition to the Frawley family’s donation, the Whitewater Rotary Club has committed to raising $30,000 to contribute to the project with their fundraising efforts taking place over the next three to five years. The Rotary logo will be displayed on the amphitheater pillars when the project is completed.
The Whitewater Fourth of July committee also is supporting the project by deferring city support to the festival for the next decade. The city appreciates the committee’s commitment to this important project, which benefits the Whitewater community.
“The City of Whitewater is extremely thankful for the donations that have been given to help support the facility,” said Eric Boettcher, Parks and Recreation director. “This new amphitheater should truly enhance existing events and music, and we couldn’t be happier to see it move forward.”
Citizens can help with the funding of the amphitheater project by making donations through the Whitewater Community Foundation. The foundation has set up a fund for this city project, and will be coordinating the fundraising efforts for the new amphitheater. To make a donation, visit http://whitewatercommunityfoundation.org/donate/. Click the Donate Now button and choose a dollar amount, how often you wish to donate and which cause you wish to support.
