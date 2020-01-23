WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater is partnering with University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students and local organizations to create multiple cleanup days at the Effigy Mounds Preserve this winter.
The Whitewater Effigy Mounds Preserve is located at 288 S. Indian Mound Parkway. The oldest mounds are geometric shapes, and the more recent ones resemble animal shapes ranging in size from 60 to 300 feet.
Studies suggest these mounds were a gathering place for several Midwestern Native American tribes.
Clean up dates are scheduled for:
• Friday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, March 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteer shifts are available from 9 a.m. to noon or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City staff and volunteers will work together with the goal to clear brush and fallen trees, and spread wood chips along the preserve pathway. Tools and supplies needed for the event will be supplied by city staff.
Those interested in volunteering can reach out to Eric Boettcher, Parks and Recreation director, at (262) 473-0122 or eboettcher@whitewater-wi.gov. Interested parties also can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/MoundsWorkDay.
