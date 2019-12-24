WHITEWATER — In the season of “Black Friday,” “Small Business Saturday” and “Cyber Monday” — not to mention “Door Busters” without end — a troupe of more than 50 singers, musicians and narrators made clear that the “reason for the season” doesn’t call for the ringing of cash registers, but rather for voices and hearts raised in recalling a humble event in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago.
“Holy Light: A Candlelight Service of Carols,” by Robert Hobby, was performed Dec. 8 at the 10 a.m. service in First United Methodist Church in Whitewater, along with a performance at 4 p.m. for the community. “Holy Light” includes scripture readings, meditations and 12 carols.
This Christmas Cantata was directed by Christine Hayes, and the narrators were the Rev. Susan Bresser and the Rev. Phil Blackwell.
Rev. Blackwell said, “A cantata reminds us of the narrative which saves Christmas from being just another consumer orgy. Singing the story of Jesus’ birth recaptures the beauty and poetry that can transform our beleaguered world.”
Music was provided by James A. Athas (organ and piano), joined the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Faculty/Student Ensemble: Lily Freeman and Adrian Pearce, trumpet; Miranda Johnson, horn; Michael Dugan and Lucas Reisdorf, trombone; Margo Harms and Fiona Schimke, percussion; and Mitch Richards, keyboard.
The choir included members of the Whitewater Area Regional Ministry (WARM) that combines the ministry of four congregations in the Whitewater area: Bethel United Methodist Church of Elkhorn, LaGrange UMC, Richmond UMC and First UMC of Whitewater.
Singing soprano were Barb Athas, Mary Baas, Sally Blackwell, Clara Bastian, Mary Beth Byrne, Kay Ebert, Cathy Idzikowski, Sarah Johnsen, Theresa Jensen, Evie Schneider, Carole Scharinger, Becky Smith, Barb Taylor and Ella Willman.
Altos included Lori Bocher, Jean Bromley, Grace Crickette-Taylor, Jennifer Crone, Mary Anne Gerlach, Libby McComb, Carol McLernon, Jo Norman, Chelli Taylor, Emma Thuecks and Jane Wegner.
The tenors included Luke Bocher. Sally Neustedter, Nathan Roley and Kim Taylor.
Sharing their talents singing bass were Steve Baas, Lynn Binnie, Dick Dunham, Jake Gerlach, Glenn C. Hayes and Richard Indermuehle.
Adding to joy of the performance as members of the Children’s Choir were Carly Boudreau, Cason Boudreau, Ben Crone, Lucy Davis, Maya Davis, Sanibel Fox-Simes and Melody Smith.
