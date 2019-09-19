WHITEWATER — Watch the big-screen movie “The Upside” on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 12:30 p.m. at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Popcorn and lemonade will be served. Mulberry Glen is sponsoring our movies.
Scholarly Scoop
“Baboon Sex: What do We Know and Why Do We Care?” will be presented by Jessica Walz, a lecturer in the departments of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology and Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Baboon sex is more than just monkeying around; it often is the result of complex series of actions and behaviors that reflect important social dynamics both within and between males and females. Do these interactions, vocalizations and other related behaviors tell us anything about patterns around human sexual relationships? This question and others will be explored.
Learn Mahjongg
Join Diane Mondays in October beginning on the 7th to learn this fun, brain-stimulating game. Call in advance to register.
‘Spies, Sports and Summits of the Cold War’
Join Dr. Richard Haney, Professor Emeritus at UW-Whitewater, for interesting and informative history talks Wednesdays, from 1 to 2 p.m. Call if you will be attending.
Topics are as follows: Oct. 9 — Cold War Roots: The Communist Revolution in Russia; Oct. 16 — Presidents and Premiers: Cold War Summits; Oct. 23 — Spy Games: USA vs. USSR; Oct. 30 — American Sports and Cold War-era Olympic Games.
Arts and crafts
• Beginning Acrylic Pour: Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Armory building, 146 W. North St. Register by Sept. 26.
The fee of $25, paid to the instructor, includes all supplies.
• Mixed Media and Collage: Thursdays, Oct. 3-17, from 1 to 4 p.m. Fee is $15 per class or a $37.50 session fee for all three classes for those who are pre-registered. The fee is payable to the instructor at the first class.
The signup deadline is Sept. 26. and a supply list will be sent upon registration.
Gadget Gurus
Do you have an iPad, iPhone, tablet, laptop or smart phone and just want a little more information? Mark and Tom are willing to work one-on-one with seniors to troubleshoot issues or just learn what one can do with this technology.
Persons should bring their technology item and the passwords to access what they want to work on. Call center staff to set up an appointment.
Bridging Technology
"Bridging Technology" is an ongoing collaboration offering free technology assistance for laptops, tablets, smart phones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more. This service is provided twice monthly by UW-Whitewater Honor students and led by Professor Melissa Deller, on Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Register in advance.
Extended travel previews
Travel previews with Mayflower Cruises and Tours will be on Friday, Oct. 20, at 10:30 a.m. for Desert Adventure: Dubai and Abu Dhabi, March 12-20, 2020; Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour, April 18-24, 2020; and Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit, June 8-12, 2020. Register in advance.
Travel previews with Collette will be on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. for London and Paris, Sept. 9-16, 2020; Pacific Northwest and California, Aug. 2-9, 2020; and Discover Croatia, Slovenia and the Adriatic Coast, Oct. 5-16, 2020. Register in advance.
A travel preview with Premier World Discovery will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22, for Irish Discovery, Oct. 20-27, 2020. Register in advance.
Shortened office hours
The center office will be open Sept. 23, 24 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The office will be closed Sept. 25 and 27.
Ongoing activities
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; cost is $1 per class.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. (indoors).
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Continuing Sign Language — Wednesdays, 3 p.m.
Continuing Spanish — Thursdays, 1 p.m.
Open Sewing — Second Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
The best part about life? Every morning you have a new opportunity to become a happier version of yourself.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library or online at www.whitewater-wi.gov, wwparks.org and ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted. Adults of all ages are welcome to participate with priority given to seniors.
