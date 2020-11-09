WHITEWATER — The annual Whitewater Arts Alliance Members Show (and sale) is being exhibited at the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center and online at whitewaterarts.org now through Sunday, Dec. 13.
Except for Thanksgiving week, Nov. 27-29, the gallery will be open Friday through Sunday each week from 2 to 4 p.m.
Twenty-two artists are exhibiting their work in the virtual gallery, and 16 artists are displayed in the Cultural Arts Center. Viewing the exhibit is free of charge and open to everyone interested in the visual arts.
Hop online to vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award. See www.whitewaterarts.org for more information.
The Whitewater Arts Alliance will release an artist spotlight video to YouTube in late November or early December in collaboration with McDarison Productions in lieu of a reception. This is to keep the community healthy and safe in the face of the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone can become a member of the Whitewater Arts Alliance by completing a membership form and choosing a contribution level. Check out whitewaterarts.org <http://www.whitewaterarts.org> and click on "get involved" and "membership" for more details.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 402 W. Main St. in the historic White building near the Birge Fountain. Parking is behind the building. An elevator is available for access from the parking lot entrance.
The mission of the Whitewater Arts Alliance is to promote the visual and performing arts through an alliance of artists, individuals, educational resources, and organizations to promote creativity and diversity that will serve to educate and enrich the lives of the residents of the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.
