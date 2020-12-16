WHITEWATER — On Jan. 1, the Whitewater Arts Alliance will be launching a virtual exhibition on the WAA website, whitewaterarts.org, of work created by Nicole Holder of Harta Art.
This virtual exhibition will be on display through Jan. 31.
This exhibition helps to introduce Holder as the new gallery manager for Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) to the community. The previous gallery manager, Taylor McDarison, has stepped down to dedicate more time and energy to her art business, Arttaysia, LLC, though she still will participate in WAA as a member.
Holder recently moved to the Whitewater area.
As a former member of Geneva Lakes Art Foundation, she stated, “I am really looking forward to being part of an artist community again.”
She is a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student studying for her master’s in Counseling with an emphasis in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She also is an artist; she is the founder and sole proprietor of Harta Art, a business creating custom art.
Most recently Holder has worked with New Generation RV, an RV dealership in Burlington, which commissioned 12 murals of landscapes and destinations across America. Though graphite and charcoal pencil are her preferred medium, she has experimented and crafted with many mediums, including acrylic painting, wood burning, ink and photography.
“I enjoy bringing people’s ideas to life through art, though my absolute passion is capturing life’s beauty in my art,” Holder stated. “I started my relationship with art for this very reason, and I think I will predominantly be an observational artist for the rest of my life to continue that.
“I love memorializing beloved pets, noting nature’s gorgeous designs, and representing the emotions of a relationship or event through my art,” she added. “It enhances my gratitude for life, allowing me to focus for long periods of time on the moments that make life beautiful.”
