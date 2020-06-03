WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance will be hosting the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) exhibit that features the works of non-professional Wisconsin artists at Whitewater’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., from June 7-27.
Visitors will be asked to participate in health and safety measures in light of COVID-19, to include wearing a mask at all times (masks will be provided), entering via the elevator and exiting via the front door (unless they require the elevator), and keeping six feet apart. There will be a 10-person maximum in the building at all times.
Artists from Wisconsin will be exhibiting art in a variety of media including 3-D and photography. Artists and art-advocates alike are invited to view the exhibit free of charge.
The exhibit will run from 2 to 4 p.m. beginning June 7 and running through June 27 on the following days: Fridays (for at-risk individuals only — age 65 and over or with immuno-compromised health conditions), and Saturdays and Sundays for all others.
A free reception to meet the artists will be Sunday, June 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. and will take place outside (the reception will be canceled if it rains). There will be no food.
To attend, individuals should RSVP to this free reception only by emailing wwartsalliance@gmail.com or calling (262) 374-2499. A maximum of 45 people will be able to attend in order to keep six feet apart.
WRAP was established to encourage Wisconsin citizens with a serious interest in art — people who make art purely for the love of it, rather than for fame and fortune. The purpose of WRAP is to encourage nonprofessional artists to develop their abilities.
The Wisconsin Regional Art Program consists of many artist workshop/exhibits that meet statewide throughout the year. Each one has a different artist demonstration or slide lecture and a different judge to lead the afternoon critique.
Artists may enter as many Wisconsin Regional Art Workshops as they like. The program is run by the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA), formerly named WRAA.
Artists winning a State Exhibit Award are eligible to compete for monetary awards at the State Day in Madison. In order to enter the State Exhibit persons must be a member of the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program — they can join the organization at any time before the state exhibit by going to wraawrap.com and clicking on the tab to register.
The first Rural Art Exhibit was held at the Memorial Union during Farm and Home Week in 1940. Under the guidance of John Stuart Curry, the exhibit grew rapidly, expanding from 30 nonprofessional artists in 1940 to over 100 by 1947.
The energy and enthusiasm of Curry’s successor, Aaron Bohrod, the WRAP directors, James Schwalbach and Ken Kuemmerlein, and the help of the AWA have continued to make the exhibition and workshops cornerstones of activity for nonprofessional artists throughout the state.
WRAP is developed and administered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Liberal Studies and the Arts. WRAP exhibits and workshops began in 1940 to encourage the creative growth of non-professional artists from rural areas.
