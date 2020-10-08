WHITEWATER — Whitewater Arts Alliance members are invited to exhibit their art during the 2020 Member Show to be presented from Friday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Cultural Arts Center (CAC) Gallery.
WAA members may exhibit, for free, up to four original artworks. WAA does not charge commission on sales made during the Member Show.
The 2020 show will be a live in-gallery event together with an online virtual show featuring all artwork in the show. Artists may opt-out of having their artwork included in the virtual show or they may opt to display only in the virtual show.
In a change from previous years, entry forms must be submitted in advance and be received by the entry form deadline. This is necessary this year because check-in times might need to be assigned in order to comply with the 10-person building limit that temporarily is in place for the CAC.
Please refer to the COVID-19 information page on the WAA website for more information. WAA will communicate directly with entrants if this should prove necessary.
Photographs of the artwork will be needed for the virtual show. Artists exhibiting in-gallery are encouraged to supply their own photographs for use in the virtual show.
WAA will photograph the artwork displayed in the in-gallery show that does not have submitted photos. All photos submitted for the virtual show must be received no later than the drop-off/check-in date.
In addition, artists wishing to exhibit only in the virtual show may submit images of their art for inclusion as long as completed entry forms are received by the entry form due date and images are received no later than the drop-off/check-in date.
Those exhibiting in the show will be eligible in a random drawing for a free 2021 Whitewater Arts Alliance membership.
“Whitewater Arts Alliance is committed to safely presenting live events and to supplement them with online alternatives as best as possible as we all continue to deal with current challenges,” Jeff McDonald, chair of the 2020 Member Show and WAA Board member, said. “The Member Show is always a favorite because it gives the community a chance to see the high quality and great variety of work being done by WAA members.”
Key dates
• Entry forms are due Wednesday, Oct. 28.
• Drop-off/Check-in: Sunday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m., subject to possible assignment of drop-off times.
• Exhibition dates: Friday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Dec. 13, during gallery open hours.
• Viewers’ Choice Award announcement: Sunday, Dec. 13.
• Pick-up: Sunday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Entry fee
Entry is free for members. There is no commission on sales.
Two of the benefits of membership in the Whitewater Arts Alliance are exhibiting for free in the annual Member Show and selling any work displayed in the Annual Member Show with no commission charge.
The entry form, terms and conditions, and other resources are available on the Whitewater Arts Alliance website: https://www.whitewaterarts.org/member-show-2020).
The mission of the Whitewater Arts Alliance is to promote the visual and performing arts through an alliance of artists, individuals, educational resources, and organizations to promote creativity and diversity that will serve to educate and enrich the lives of the residents of the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.
