WHITEWATER — During this unprecedented time, there have been many unknowns for businesses, individuals, organizations and events.
Following continued concerns about the COVID-19 virus, the Downtown Whitewater, Inc. Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 2020 Parade of Lights. Even though this saddens them, board members believe this is the right decision.
Their number-one priority as an organization is to keep the Whitewater community safe and healthy, and help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the community.
The directors thank the entire Whitewater community along with sponsors and participating organizations for their continued support of the parade year after year.
The board will continue to meet virtually and plan for a fantastic 2021 Parade of Lights. They are working with the City of Whitewater to put together a program with highlights from previous events for the community to view.
