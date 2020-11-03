WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Zumba Gold
The center has added Zumba Gold to its fitness lineup on various Monday and Wednesday afternoons at 1:30 in November. Sign up online. The first class is Nov. 9.
Potential closings
Please call before attending any in-person activity. With the increase in COVID-19 positives in the state, activities may be cancelled last minute or staff may need to work from home. Thanks for your understanding.
Scholarly Scoop
Dr. Paul Gregory, associate professor, Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology, will present
“Mindfulness and Meditation in the Criminal Justice System” on Friday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m.
Research has demonstrated that consistent meditation and mindfulness practice can lower anxiety, depression and pain, as well as improve mental focus and memory. More recently, meditation and mindfulness have been introduced to criminal justice offenders in jails and prisons.
Initial results are promising, as consistent meditation and mindfulness practice help these individuals cope with their incarceration and adjustment back into society. Dr. Gregory, a certified meditation teacher, will share his experiences teaching meditation to criminal justice inmates.
This virtual presentation is available online or watch the virtual presentation at the center. Call, email or go online to register at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk. The presentation will be limited to 10 people watching at the center.
The Pharm Report
Kent Marsden has taught the Pharmacology Prep course at Blackhawk Technical College for the last 13 years. This session, on Monday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m., is an educational and entertaining look at the medicines we take.
Marsden will be talking about the uses and effects of drugs. Have your questions ready. He is a science educator, not a medical professional. The session is informational only and not medical advice.
Register by Friday, Nov. 6, for in-person by calling or emailing or go online until noon on Monday, Nov. 9, for the virtual program.
Movie
Watch the movie “The Way Back,” rated R, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance, no walk-ins.
Beginning Acrylic Pouring Class
Acrylic pouring is a fun and creative way to make an abstract painting on Friday, November 13 at 1:00 with instructor Rita Carpenter. Fee is $30 per person and includes all supplies. If you would like to do a second canvas, the cost is $5 extra and YOU supply canvas. Register by Monday, November 9 either online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/, call or email the center.
Puzzle Exchange and Book Loan
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced on Thursday, November 12 from 10 – 11 am. If you prefer to drive up, please call and we will have items ready for curbside pick-up.
Gut health
Gut health — acid reflux, indigestion, bloating, constipation! When was the last time you were able to really enjoy a nice meal? When you don’t feel good before, during or after eating, there’s a problem.
Does heartburn wake you up in the middle of the night? Are you “cranky-pated?” (Most of us can get pretty cranky when we’re constipated.) Do you get so bloated you just want to pop your belly with a big ol’ pin?
Understanding the cause of the problem puts you in a better position to fix it. There are safe, effective and natural ways to heal these digestion woes. The solution is not a lifetime of medications. Learn how the digestive system works and how to fix it when there’s a problem.
Join Dr. Carrie Kaiser on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. Sign up for the virtual presentation, watch the presentation at Starin Park or check out a tablet. Registrations are due by Nov. 16.
Facility updates
In response to the COVID pandemic and to create a safer environment for participants and staff, ion filters have been installed in the center’s heating, ventilating and air-conditioning system similar to those used in hospitals and at the Mayo Clinic.
Staff also will be getting a treatment for all the center’s high-touch surfaces sometime in the next two weeks, so they stay germ-free. Participants still are required to wear facemasks, and sanitize and wash hands when entering the building, and maintain physical distancing.
On Demand coming soon
Some of the center’s virtual lectures and classes will be available in the registration kiosk (https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/) to view later, under the On Demand button. People will be able to see presentations they missed. This should be up and running by Nov. 5. Staff hope eventually to post fitness classes there for a small fee, so if people miss a class they still can work out.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of the center’s online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there.
All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if no payment is involved.
Journaling group
The center is looking for people interested in a journaling group. Journaling can take a plethora of forms: day-to-day events, how you are feeling, bucket list, tracking daily habits, recording sleep or dreams, a place to set down goals or just have fun.
Entries can be as simple or expressive as one desires on any given day. Journaling can be cathartic and increase one’s immune response.
When or how often this group meets has not been set until enough people are interested, so call or email. We won’t share what is in our journals (unless you want to), but this will be a support group for maintaining a daily practice and expressing ideas, etc.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga (virtual) — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. The September/October session has started, so call for details.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday, 8 to 10 a.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whitewater High School tennis courts.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
More information
Call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
