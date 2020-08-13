WHITEWATER — Seniors in the Park in Whitewater will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays only, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The first priority is to keep seniors and the staff safe and healthy. I respect your choice for when you want to participate again; just know how we do things will change.
Persons will be required to wear a facemask when in the building, wash or sanitize their hands when entering and practice physical distancing. There will be limits on the number of people in the building at one time.
Persons must register in advance for all activities and classes, so staff can keep numbers at an appropriate level for physical distancing. Walk-ins for classes and activities no longer will be allowed. Registration can be by telephone, email or online. Large-group classes and activities will not meet until the center is able to do so.
Drive-up puzzle exchange, book loan
Persons can drive up and center staff will give them puzzles, or don a facemask and check out what puzzles the center has on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two.
Kathy Ross will be available to help seniors with book selections, or if they don’t see a book they would like, she will check inside. Recently, the center had two bags of books donated and several puzzles. Check out what’s new!
Book donations
We will take donations of books in good condition and published within the past three years. Thanks!
Movie matinee
The movie on Aug. 25 will be “The Farewell,” rated PG. A Chinese family discovers their grandmother only has a short time to live and decides to keep her in the dark.
Billi (Awkwafina), her headstrong, young Chinese-American granddaughter, struggles with this decision.
AARP Top Movies for Grownups says “few films capture grandmother-granddaughter love like this tale.”
Facemasks are required and persons must register for a seat, either for the 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. showing, by calling or going online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk.
There will be a limit of 10 to 12 people per movie time slot. No walk-ins will be allowed.
Classic car show
Bring a classic car to Starin Park for people to enjoy seeing on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Persons will be able to wander and look at the cars, which will be parked to allow physical distancing. Wearing a facemask is encouraged.
Call (262) 473-0535 if bringing a car, or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 27. Thanks for sharing your vehicle.
Monday Musings
This weekly email will keep seniors up-to-date on what’s happening and what’s new. To subscribe, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov and you will be added to the list.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of the center’s online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/.
As the center reopens, seniors will need to register and make payments there.
The center also be able to accept registrations by phone or email if no payment is involved.
Activities at a glance
‘FUN’ctional Fitness — Monday and Wednesdaym 9:30 a.m. virtual. Next session begins Sept. 2. Registration deadline is noon, Aug. 27.
Yoga — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. Next session begins Sept. 1.
Registration deadline is noon, Aug. 27.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 10 a.m.; and Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater tennis courts.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park; call to arrange pickup.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1:30 p.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
“We are not made to withdraw from life as we get older. We’re made to lean into it; to seize each moment and value every breath.” — Marc Middleton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.