WHITEWATER — If you gathered with people outside of your immediate household over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, staff ask that you not come to Seniors in the Park in Whitewater for 14 days. Thanks for your cooperation and helping to reduce the spread of COVID.
Potential closings
Please call before attending any in-person activity at the center. With the increase in COVID positives in the state, activities might be canceled last minute or staff might need to work from home. Thanks for your understanding.
Scholarly Scoop
Dr. Eric Loepp, assistant professor, Department of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, presents: “Now What? How The 2020 Presidential Election Will Shape American Politics in 2021” on Friday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.
For most of 2020, we focused on what would happen in November. Now it is time to focus on January and what 2021 might bring in the world of politics.
What policies have a shot at becoming law next year? Will current policies be repealed? Join us online for a lively, interactive and civil conversation about what the next presidential term will bring, and what it means for Wisconsin, the country and the world.
Sign up for the virtual presentation online or watch the presentation at Starin Park. The talk will be limited to eight people in person.
Virtual fitness classes
Sign up for FUNctional Fitness or Core and More by Friday, Dec. 4. FUNctional Fitness class is Monday and Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. and Core and More is same days from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Both class sessions cost $8 for the month. Register online.
Movie
Watch the movie “The Good Liar” on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance; no walk-ins are allowed.
Cocoa and cookie celebration
Seniors are invited to drive through and pick up a cup of hot chocolate and a Christmas cookie between 1 and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Enjoy a sweet treat to celebrate the holidays from Seniors in the Park to you! We miss you all and wish you the happiest of holidays!
In case of inclement weather, the event will happen on Friday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate are available until we run out.
Christmas caroling
Join our Warblers’ leader, Lori Heidenreich, in singing familiar holiday carols on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. Even if you’re not a Frank Sinatra or Debbie Reynolds, enjoy some festive fun with your zoom muted.
Singing can bring joy to an otherwise dreary, pandemic holiday season. Zoom works online or over the phone, so call or log in and put a smile on your face singing along. Lori often has interesting tidbits about songs and some holiday funnies.
Registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 14, at noon. Call, email or go online with your preferred form of joining the sing (phone or online).
On Demand
Some of our recorded virtual lectures and fitness, yoga and art classes are available in our registration kiosk (https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/) to view in the Virtual Center, under the On Demand button. Check out activities you might have missed or classes you want to take.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if no payment is involved.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. The November/December session has started; call for details.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
What you focus on grows, what you think about expands, and what you dwell upon determines your destiny. — Robin Sharma.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes or activities call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park. To register online for classes or activities go to https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.