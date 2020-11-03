WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a socially distanced holiday season and announcing a community event, the “Week for the Community” virtual raffle.
This virtual raffle event is designed for the whole community to participate in. The raffle is helping put some money in the hands of local businesses while raising money for some worthwhile reasons.
The chamber and its partner organizations, The Whitewater Tourism Council and Downtown Whitewater Inc., want to help ease the holiday stress for families who are suffering this year and celebrate the community of Whitewater.
Proceeds from the raffle will be used to help support the Bethel House holiday giving program and seed preparations for a grand celebration of the Whitewater community in fall of 2021.
The chamber, with the help of some generous sponsors, has put together six packages filled with experiences that celebrate all that Whitewater has to offer. The packages range in value from $400 to $500 which could be a great addition to one's holiday giving plans.
Tickets cost $20 per package or a bundle of six tickets (one for each package) for $100. Tickets sales will begin on Nov. 16 and be available until Nov. 22.
See the chamber’s Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/3AhYplPUq for event and package details and announcements about tickets and winners.
Corporate sponsors are: First Citizens State Bank, Lavelle Industries, 841 Brewhouse, Whitewater Arts Alliance, PremierBank, LSP Whitewater/NAES, Fort Community Credit Union, Fairfield Inn & Suites, and The Book Teller.
Individual sponsors are: Kim Brotz, Katy Grady, Kristen Burton and Lisa Dawsey-Smith.
