WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Community Development Authority (CDA) recently was awarded $250,000 from Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for the CDA Capital Catalyst Program.
Catalyst funds deploy capital to the new business generation. Whitewater is proud to be one of seven capital catalyst programs operating within the State of Wisconsin.
With this monetary amount awarded to the CDA, Whitewater is ready and able to stimulate entrepreneurship.
“Whitewater is a great choice when choosing a location for your business,” said Whitewater Economic Development Director Cathy Anderson. “Located near the interstate and just a short drive from major cities, along with a university in town, Whitewater has a hometown feel and the resources necessary to grow a strong and healthy business.”
Investment decisions by the CDA will focus on assistance to companies in industry sectors including but not limited to advanced manufacturing, agriculture or food processing, information systems or software, medical devices, bio-sciences and energy. Although these funds may not be used for investments in real estate, retail or hospitality businesses, including restaurants, Whitewater has many opportunities to put this money to great use for up and coming businesses.
Recipients are required to provide quarterly and annual reports on the number of awards made from the fund, the type and amount of each award, the recipient of each award, the level of employment and the amount of capital investment leveraged. The City of Whitewater is ready and prepared to assist new companies to ensure these tasks are completed and the funds are put to qualified and deserving entrepreneurs.
“Whitewater is open for business and with this capital catalyst fund, we are excited to help new businesses grow in our community,” said Anderson.
For more information or questions, contact Cathy Anderson, economic development director, at (262) 473-0148 or CAnderson@whitewater-wi.gov.
