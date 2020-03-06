WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Community Foundation now is accepting applications for its Spring 2020 Community Action Grants.
For the past four years, the WCF has awarded grants that encourage and support our local civic partners who create opportunities in Whitewater that will benefit all who live, work and play here. Projects submitted should be for educational, cultural, charitable or benevolent purposes that address the needs of the community.
Projects are expected to be accomplished within a specific period of time, generally not more than one year.
If your organization has a new project you need help with, we encourage you to apply. Interested organizations can find more information and our application at http://www.whitewatercommunityfoundation.org/grants/
The deadline for applications is April 30, 2020.
