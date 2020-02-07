WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Community Foundation will be hosting the 4th Annual Whitewater Civic Summit on Thursday, April 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Space, located at 834 E. Milwaukee St. in Whitewater.
The evening will start with a light meal to give people a chance to mix and connect before digging into the agenda in an open forum setting at 6 p.m.
Whitewater has seen significant positive momentum in the community since the Summit was held last April, including: the ongoing success of Whitewater Grocery Co., the inclusion of a community calendar on the Whitewater Banner website, the continued growth of entitles like the Book Teller and the Community Space, the Whitewater Community Market shifting to operating weekly year-round inside the library, Whitewater Unites Lives providing meals for families over summer break, and many other initiatives.
To be part of this year’s discussion, persons can RSVP at www.surveymonkey.com/r/6RKXKCC by April 8 and share the top three challenges they would like included in the discussion.
If unable to attend on April 30, persons' challenges and dreams still can be included in the discussion.
