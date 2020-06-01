WHITEWATER — Seven local organizations received grants of $3,025 each totaling $21,175 from the Whitewater Community Foundation (WCF) from their Community Action Grant Fund.
The board of directors congratulates the good works happening in Whitewater through the efforts of volunteers of the following organizations: The Community Space, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House, First United Methodist Church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, New Beginnings APFV and the Whitewater Rescue Squad. All of these organizations contribute to the safety and well-being of the community in different ways, assisting families struggling to meet even the most basic needs.
On March 24, WCF set up a special COVID 19 Relief Fund intended to support local non profits and government agencies that spend their funds helping those affected by the pandemic. A second round of grants will be given from this fund.
Persons can donate at www.whitewatercommunityfoundation.org or by sending a check to WCF at P.O. Box 428, Whitewater, WI 53190.
WCF is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.
