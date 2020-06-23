WHITEWATER — In observance of Independence Day, the compost site in the City of Whitewater will be closed on Saturday, July 4.
The city does provide a loader for loading chips and compost into residents’ trailers and trucks the first Saturday of each month. Since the site will be closed on the first Saturday of July, a loader will be available for residents on Saturday, July 11.
As a reminder, the compost site is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesdays from 3 until 7 p.m.
