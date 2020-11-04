WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater compost site will close for the season at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The site will remain open on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. until the posted closing date of Nov. 18.
Additional opportunity for
leaf and yard waste collection
For those who miss the Nov. 20 bagged leaf pickup deadline, there will be two, six-yard dumpsters at the Department of Public Works, 150 E. Starin Road, Nov. 23-25, and Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. This will be an additional opportunity to dispose of leaf and yard waste only — no brush.
City of Whitewater residents only will have access between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
City officials ask that residents please empty their bags (bio bags do not have to be emptied)/containers into the dumpsters and take them with them when they leave.
Notice: Under city ordinance, residents are prohibited from depositing any yard waste debris on city streets or right of ways other than on City of Whitewater-designated days.
Persons who have any questions may call the Department of Public Works at (262) 473-0560.
