WHITEWATER — Effective Wednesday, Sept. 23, the City of Whitewater compost site will be changing its hours of operation on Wednesdays.

The new hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. will remain in effect until the site closes for the season. However, the site still will remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., until further notice.

More information will be published when a closing date has been determined. Persons who have any questions may call the Streets Department at (262) 473-0560.

