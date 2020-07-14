WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Wastewater Utility is conducting smoke testing in the sanitary sewer collection system now through Friday, July 17.
In case of inclement weather, testing will continue into the following week, or until completed.
Those affected by this testing will be residents and/or businesses north of West Main Street, between North Tratt Street and North Fremont Street. City crews also will be working in the Water’s Edge neighborhood, south and east of Wisconsin Street.
Residents’ patience and understanding is appreciated, and crews will make every effort to minimize the inconvenience or disruptions this project might have on residents and businesses.
Persons with further questions or concerns regarding smoke testing should call (262) 473-0560, Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Friday, 6 to 10 a.m.
Persons also will find additional information on the front page of the city’s website https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/1, including frequently asked questions, a map with the specific testing area and other helpful information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.