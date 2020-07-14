WHITEWATER — Construction work is anticipated to begin Thursday, July 16, on streets and parking lots in the City of Whitewater.
Specifically, the streets include Wisconsin Street, between Milwaukee Street and Coburn Lane; and Starin Road, between Park and Fremont streets. Work includes pulverizing the existing asphalt pavement, grading and paving of new asphalt.
Parking lots being paved include the parking lot at the Dog Park and along Innovation Drive adjacent to Moraine View Park. During construction on the streets, the streets will be open to traffic, though they might be reduced to one lane at times.
Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of July.
Questions should be directed to Brad Marquardt, director of Public Works, at (262) 473-0139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.