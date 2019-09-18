WHITEWATER — On Friday, Sept. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Whitewater FFA Alumni will be hosting a pre-game cookout on the Whitewater High School greenhouse lawn across from the Whippet Football Field.
Members will be serving grilled pork loin sandwiches and hotdogs. Dinners include a sandwich, chips, cookie and a drink.
Proceeds from the event will go toward FFA Youth leadership and development activities and scholarships.
The public is invited to come support youth and enjoy an evening of football as the Whippets take on the Evansville Blue Devils on Senior Night.
