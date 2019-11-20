WHITEWATER — Looking for a break to the quick return of bone-chilling winter weather? What could be better than taking in a performance of the Whitewater High School Players’ production of “The Little Mermaid” at the Whitewater High School auditorium tonight, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m.
Reserved seat tickets costing $9 for adults and $5 for students, are available one hour before the performance or by calling the Whitewater High School box office at (262) 472-8178.
Time spent in a tropical blue lagoon with Ariel the mermaid, Flounder the fish, and Sebastian the crab will bring back memories of warm summer days — not to mention, offering a perfect way to kick off the holiday season.
More than 60 talented cast, technical crew and pit band members will take to the stage for this Disney classic based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories. “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.
With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."
Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends to restore order under the sea.
The memorable cast includes Gio Anello, Gracia Boley, Henry Bresser, Keith Cameron, Jazmin Cederberg, Emma Clarksen, Olive Coburn, Sarah Felland, Sierra Gonzales, Jullian Harkness, Lauren Harkness, Maggie Jay, Josh Kirley, Ilana Lothes, Audrey Mayer, Sophie Mayer, Ben McCulloch, Stephanie Ordaz, Betzy Palomec, Chris Porcaro, Aldo Rodriguez, Lucas Scherer, Arianna Schroeder, Skylar Staebler, Haley Street, Madison Strickler, Evie Troxel, Anderson Waelchli, Carter Waelchli, Marco Wence, Ella Willman, and Matt Zingheim.
Working their technical magic as backstage crew members are Payton Bunger, Emerson Dunham, Josie Hintz, Bailee Korf, Jordan Korf, Hailey Long, Abby Olson, Cole Schlicher, Lucy Troxel, Emma VanDaele, Sami VanDaele and Emma Weigel.
Adding to the fun of a live production, the pit band musicians include Maddy Blain, Colin Chenoweth, Anne Coburn, Caroline Crowley, Colin Dugan, Liz Elliott, David Flemming, Zuri Goldsmith, Justin Kamp, Jimmy Karolek, Alex Martin, Jack Mayer, Sophie Mayer, Sophie Walton and Caryl Whiteman.
Jim McCulloch directs this production, with musical direction by Liz Elliott, choreography by Lynn Lema, set design by Kat Dunham, sound design by Tony Hansen, and costume design by Karen McCulloch.
Frankie Heurtz serves as conductor for the pit band.
“This Broadway version expands the characters that we know from the Disney movie, and gives us more insight into them,” Elliott recently reported. “Students are currently learning about their characters, and figuring out what makes them tick.
I really enjoy seeing each student start to put their own unique spin on their roles, staying true to who these characters are in the show, while also portraying a piece of themselves through their acting, singing and performing,” she added.
Jim Shaw, Whitewater Unified School District Administrator, commented, "Thanks to Whitewater High School's staff and students for their wonderful production of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ The arts are a critical part of our students’ education. More than 80 percent of Whitewater High School students are engaged in the arts, music, athletics or other extracurricular activities.
“I am proud to be part of school district and community that values and encourages the arts and student engagement,” he added. “Congratulations to students and staff for another great production."
