WHITEWATER — Chills are an inescapable part of this year’s Wisconsin winter, but another kind of chill — the spine-chilling, terrified excitement variety — is in store for everyone taking in a performance of the Whitewater High School Players production of “Tale of Poe,” Feb 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. and March 1 at 2 p.m. in the Whitewater High School auditorium.
Reserved-seat tickets, costing $9 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased an hour before the performances at the box office or ordered by calling (262) 472-8178.
Based on six faithful adaptations of some of Edgar Allan Poe’s most haunting works, the stage curtains open to Poe’s wonderfully creepy world, including old favorites “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” The Masque of the Red Death, “The Raven” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.”
Also included is a staging of a less familiar dark comedy story by Poe. “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether” depicts the visit of an unnamed narrator to a mental asylum in southern France known for a revolutionary new method of treating mental illnesses called the “system of soothing.” However, recently this treatment has been replaced by a much stricter system based on the work of a “Doctor Tarr” and a “Professor Fether.”
Under the direction of Jim McCulloch, the talented cast includes Olivia Amundson, Gio Anello, Emma Clarksen, Sierra Gonzales, Maggie Jay, Josh Kirley, Mckenzie LaFlash, Ilana Lothes, Audrey Mayer, Ben McCulloch, Chris Porcaro, Chloe Prince, Aldo Rodriguez, Amber Rossmiller, Lucas Scherer, Skylar Staebler, Haley Street, Madison Strickler, Evie Troxel, Anderson Waelchli, Carter Waelchli, Marco Wence, and Matt Zingheim.
During an early rehearsal, freshman Marco Wence shared some of his thoughts about his experience in theater. Wence has been acting since he was seven and a student at Lincoln Elementary School, along with taking roles in the Whitewater Middle School musicals.
He especially appreciates all the friends he has gained as part of productions.
“I think without theatre I wouldn’t have all these friends,” Wence said. “All of us that do the theater here at the high school are all friends. It’s like a big family.”
Even auditioning for plays, he said, is not so much a matter of competition “to see who can get the better role” but much more a chance “to do it because we always audition together as friends and know this is going to be fun.”
Reflecting on his role as Edgar Allan Poe in “The Raven,” Wence shared: “What’s interesting is that there are narrators that are playing the voices in my head, supposedly, and I have to cope with them as if they’re my thoughts. Then, at the same time I have my own dialogue and my own actions.”
For Wence, this role is very different from other roles he’s had, since, “I’ve never had to play a character that was insane or a character that was very bi-polar.”
As a contrast, he cited his role as Sky Masterson in the Whitewater Middle School 2019 production of “Guys and Dolls” — “just a normal, sane human being, and I didn’t have to be some crazy animated character or a character that didn’t know how to live a normal life without having to think about his lost relatives or loved ones.”
Asked how relatives and friends might react to his performance in “Tales of Poe,” Wence said, with a twinkle in his eyes and his infectious smile, “They’re going to see a completely different side of me.”
